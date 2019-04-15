Tributes paid to dedicated Lancashire mountain rescue volunteer and former park ranger

Have your say

A dedicated mountain rescue volunteer who helped save lives on Lancashire's wild and remote moorland has died.

Andrew Greenwood, a member of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team, died in hospital on Thursday, April 11, following a short illness.

Andrew Greenwood served with Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team for six years following his retirement as a park ranger in Lancashire. Pic-Bowland Pennine MRT

His death was confirmed by his wife Jane this morning (Monday, April 15).

Andrew joined Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team in 2013 following his retirement as a park ranger with Lancashire County Council.

Over the last six years, Andrew became a key member of the mountain rescue team, commanding various roles such as educator, fundraiser, vehicles officer and operational leader.

Team leader Kevin Camplin said Andrew will be "sorely missed".

Andrew Greenwood (right) was a popular and well-respected figure in the local community.

"Andrew was a hugely important member of our team. From an operational perspective, Andy brought a wealth of experience to the team and his extensive knowledge of the area was second to none.

"As a retired park ranger, Andrew knew the land like the back of his hand and he was one of our most active volunteers.

"He took part in many rescue missions and no doubt helped saved the lives of a number of people who found themselves in desperate and dangerous situations.

"We have about 60 volunteers but we are a close-knit group and Andrew was a very popular member of the team.

"He will be sorely missed."

"As much a part of Bowland as the fells themselves"...

Tributes to Andrew have been pouring in from friends, colleagues and volunteers working across the Lancashire countryside.

Susan and Steven Kidd, who enjoy hiking in the Forest of Bowland, remembered Andrew from his days as a park ranger.

Susan said: "I didn't know Andrew personally but growing up exploring Bowland he was a familiar face.

"I often recall seeing him with the rangers up Beacon Fell. Very sad news.

"He was as much a part of Bowland as the fells themselves. May he rest in peace."

Clive Shelley, volunteer and treasurer with Bowland Pennine MRT, remembered Andrew as "a big, fun man with a big heart."

He added: "Bowland will miss him so much."

Kim Sturgess, a police officer with Lancashire Police, said: "As a police officer I have nothing but the greatest of respect for all members of MRT who give up their time to help others.

"Love from me personally and the whole police family. Rest in peace Andy."

Chris Gaughan, a former park ranger in Lancashire, fondly remembered his old boss.

Chris said: "A true gentleman and my fondest memories of my working career were of having Andy as my boss and Head Ranger in the Forest of Bowland.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to you all."

Paul Western added: "Andy was a kind, thoughtful man, who proved to be an excellent Head Ranger with the Countryside Service.

"He knew his stuff, he led his team well, and he gained the respect of all who worked with him. He will be sadly missed."

Sarah Robinson, project officer with Forest of Bowland AONB, said: "Andy was a kind, generous and positive person. He was a pleasure to know.

"He always popped in for a brew when he passed the AONB office, and always helped us out with all the stuff he knew."