Tributes have poured in for a recently retired Ashton-on-Ribble hairdresser who has died aged 67.

Derek Myerscough leaves behind a legacy of care, humour and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Derek’s journey began at St John Southworth School on Longridge Road, Preston, before he set off on his hairdressing career at Andrews Hairatorium on Orchard Street.

From there, he moved on to Rafters in Miller Arcade where he truly excelled in his profession.

Embracing new challenges, Derek later became a mobile hairdresser, working tirelessly to establish The Wedge on Tulketh Brow.

His customers fondly remember The Wedge as a beloved landmark in Ashton, a testament to his hard work and commitment to his clients.

Throughout his career, Derek formed lasting friendships with his clients, many of whom remained loyal to him for years.

His niece, Xana Askew, said: “Derek didn’t just do people's hair, he entertained with his quick wit and unique perspective on life. He listened with genuine compassion and guidance. The coffees were plenty and he proudly spoke of his nieces and nephews, recanting his miniature disasters and minor catastrophes!”

“There was no distinction between clients and friends; they were as one, always invited to their family celebrations and parties, especially if there was a Northern Soul Night with his bootlegged bottle of Southern Comfort.”

Derek’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, April 1, with a service at 12.45pm at St. Maria Goretti's Church in Ribbleton, followed by a service at 2:15 pm at Preston Crematorium.

Family and friends are invited to gather afterward at the Lonsdale Club on Fulwood Hall Lane.

Derek was a proud supporter of Heartbeat, the North West's leading cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation charity.

While the family requests flowers only from close relatives, donations to the charity are welcomed.

Donations can be made HERE or in the donation boxes at the church and Lonsdale Club.

Xana added: “Only Derek Myerscough could have his funeral on April Fools' Day! And if you truly knew him… he might just be late for it!

“Derek, we all hope you know how respected and loved you were and how dearly you will be missed by so many people. A true gentleman. Retire in peace to God’s Garden.”