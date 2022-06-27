Tribute to 22-year-old man following fatal crash on A6 near Lancaster

Curtis Banks, of Milnthorpe, died following a road traffic collision involving a white 125cc Honda motorbike and a white Ford panel van, on the A6 at Heversham.The collision was reported to police at 8.12am.The family of Curtis said: “Curtis is our beautiful boy, he is loved by everyone and has the most beautiful soul.“Everyone he met loved him.“He has left a gaping hole in our hearts that will never be filled and we are truly broken.“We ask that you please give us space and allow us time to come to terms with this as a family.Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who witnesses the collision or the moments leading up to it.