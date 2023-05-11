Tree surgeons praised for rescuing a cat stuck up a 50ft tree for two days after being chased by a dog
The RSPCA has thanked two tree surgeons who helped it save a young cat who had spent two days stranded up a 50ft tree.
Vince and Duncan Brady, from the aptly-named Garden Rescue Tree Services, gave up their time to come to the aid of one-year-old Steve, after he was chased up the tree by a dog in a coppice not far from his home in Ashurst, Skelmersdale.
Owners Ian and Tina Barry had spent all thath time trying to coax him down, to no avail, and decided to call the RSPCA for help.
Animal rescue officer Johnny Brooks arrived at the scene and noticed Vince and Duncan parked nearby. The father and son team told him they had heard about Steve’s plight and wanted to see if they could help.
Using specialist equipment, Duncan was able to reach Steve and managed to coax him to come close enough to catch, before bringing him back down in a rock bag. The rescue, on 26 April, took over two-and-a-half hours.
Johnny said: “Steve had spent three nights and two days stuck in the tree and there was no way he was going to come down by himself, especially as some of the branches were quite brittle and making it more difficult for him.
“Even the fire brigade would not have been able to reach him on this occasion - so we’re really grateful to Vince and Duncan who were only too happy to help and kindly donated their time and expertise with what turned out to be quite a long and tricky operation.