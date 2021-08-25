Trapped residents rescued from flat blaze in Leyland town centre

Three engines were called to the scene after the fire broke out above the Wardrobe clothes shop in Hough Lane at around 10.40pm.

Thick black smoke was seen pouring out of an open window as firefighters swiftly arrived following a 999 call.

Pictures show crews using ladders to help rescue people trapped inside the burning flat, with frightened residents seen climbing out of windows to escape the fire and smoke.

Pic: Mike Swanson

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say two casualties were rescued and treated by paramedics. North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on their injuries.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 10.40pm, three fire engines from Leyland, Chorley, and Bamber Bridge attended a domestic building fire on Hough Lane, Leyland.

"The incident involved the kitchen of a first-floor domestic property that was well alight when crews arrived.

"Two casualties were rescued and placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.

The fire broke out in a flat above the Wardrobe clothes shop in Hough Lane, Leyland at around 11pm. Pic: Mike Swanson

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, gaining entry equipment, a first aid kit, a thermal imaging camera, and a triple extension ladder.

"They were detained for three hours."

Women's fashion shop Wardrobe says it will remain closed this morning, but plans to reopen later today.

Fire crews used ladders to help rescue people from the flats, with residents seen climbing out of windows to escape the fire and smoke. Pic: Mike Swanson

The fire broke out in a flat above the Wardrobe clothes shop in Hough Lane, Leyland at around 11pm. Pic: Mike Swanson