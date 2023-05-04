Young Preston woman ordered to pay nearly £500 for failing to buy an £11.20 train ticket

Cassidy Addison from Ashton-on-Ribble appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on April 14 faced with one charge.

On Thursday, December 8 2022, Ms Addison is accused of travelling by rail between Preston and Bolton and failing to show a ticket when asked, contrary to section 5(1) of the Regulation of Railways Act 1889.

The court heard how the Ms Addison boarded the train at Preston Railway Station, where the ticket purchasing facilities were functioning.

A 20-year-old Preston woman has had to pay nearly £500 after failing to buy a train ticket to Bolton.

The defendant was issued with a Penalty Fare Notice for either £20.00 or twice the single fare, whichever is greater.

Payment or an appeal must be made within 21 days and when this was not received, a further reminder letter was sent.

