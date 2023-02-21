Waiting is to be prohibited at all times along the entire length of Oliver’s Place, on both sides of the road. Currently, yellow lines are in place only at junctions with side roads on the route and at the point it meets Pittman Way.

Meanwhile, Pittman Way itself will see restrictions extended south from Oliver’s Place as far as Pittman Court.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet approved the move after hearing that parking had been causing problems for the passage of the number 23 bus, which runs between Asda in Fulwood and Preston city centre. The congestion resulting from parked vehicles saw Preston Bus stop operating the service in both directions in 2016.

Parking on both sides of Oliver's Place in Fulwood has posed problems for a local bus service (image: Google)

A one-way clockwise loop of Oliver's Place and Pittman Way was introduced, which reduced the route distance and was designed to allow additional running time so as to offset the delays caused by legally-parked cars.

However, a report to cabinet members noted that the change has had “a negative impact on bus passengers as it makes the service provided less convenient”. Stops on the anti-clockwise loop are not currently served, with the return service instead travelling via Eastway.

The parking restrictions will enable a two-way loop to be reinstated after a seven-year hiatus and, according to Preston Bus, will improve the overall reliability of the service.

During a four-week consultation late last year, the owner of a nearby business park objected to the proposals, noting that the site employed 200 staff, while its car park accommodated only 80 vehicles.