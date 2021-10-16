The Wrightbus StreetDeck Hydroliner is visiting a factory in Bamber Bridge on Wednesday at the midway point on its journey from London to Scotland to show world leaders how green public transport can be.

It will call in at the Baxi Heating plant in Club Street where engineers are developing hydrogen boilers for the future of home heating.

Baxi, a big employer in the Preston area, is one of a number of companies working in the hydrogen arena who are being visited by the Hydroliner along its journey to COP26.

The Hydroliner will be in Bamber Bridge on Wednesday

"Baxi is developing 100 per cent hydrogen boilers that can help the UK achieve net zero carbon targets," said a company spokesperson ahead of the visit.

The Hydroliner is an impressive piece of kit which takes just eight minutes to refuel and has a range of up to 250 miles.

It is the world's first production double decker powered by hydrogen - work is going on to produce a single deck version which could be on the market soon.

The double decker can accommodate 86 passengers and its hydrogen tank takes up to 1,120 litres of the liquid gas.

The new bus can travel up to 250 miles on a tank of hydrogen.

It is 100 per cent green, with water being the only by-product.