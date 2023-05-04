The Preston Western Distributor Road project, which includes a new junction on the M55 between Preston and Kirkham, was expected to have been completed by early spring, following the start of the project three years ago

Motorists who have long had to contend with two lanes and 50 mph limits on a substantial section of both carriageways, along with closures and diversions at various stages of the project, will breathe a collective sigh of relief when the new road is finally open to traffic.

Nicola Elsworth, head of planning and enabling at Homes England, with Lancashire County Councillor AidyRiggott (left) and Matthew Brown from Preston City Council when the name of the new road was announced.

However, with surfacing and road markings now in place, and new road signs appearing, the end is finally in sight.

The Preston Western Distributor road will be officially known as Edith Rigby Way, in honour of Preston's most famous suffragette, who dedicated most of her life to fighting for women's rights, particularly those of working-class women.

What is the Preston Western Distributor Road?

The £207m Preston Western Distributor Road, being built by Costain for Lancashire County Council, will link the new junction 2 of the M55 with the A583 at Lea via Bartle.

How progress on the Preston Western Distributor scheme looked back in November

It is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

Lancashire County Council say it will help to promote new housing and business development in the area, while increasing capacity on the existing local road network.

The new road involves the construction of:

- a new motorway junction (Junction 2 between Preston and Kirkham)

- four new bridges, and

- three underpasses

The scheme also includes two new roads connecting to new and existing housing areas of North West Preston and Cottam.

The new East-West Link Road and Cottam Link Road will provide convenient access to the Preston Western Distributor, avoiding already congested local routes.

Official completion date?

Officials at Lancashire County Council have not yet gone beyond stating that the new road will be ready for traffic “this year”.