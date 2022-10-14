News you can trust since 1886
Woman in her 20s seriously injured and man arrested after A56 crash near M65

A woman in her 20s was seriously injured – and a man arrested – after a crash near the M65 last night (Thursday, October 13).

By Matthew Calderbank
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 11:47am

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass at junction 8 for the M65 in Hapton shortly before 8pm.

A Toyota CH-R travelling north was approaching the roundabout when it was reportedly struck from behind by a Mercedes C220 driving in the same direction.

Both vehicles ended up on the grass with the Toyota landing on its roof.

Police arrested the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 60s from Manchester, on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving

The passenger of the Toyota, a woman in her 20s from Nelson, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 40s from Nelson, was also injured but his injuries are not thought to be as serious.

He remains in custody.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

Sgt Craig Booth, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision has left a woman with some really serious injuries and I would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1183 of October 13.

