Emergency services were called to the crash on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass at junction 8 for the M65 in Hapton shortly before 8pm.

A Toyota CH-R travelling north was approaching the roundabout when it was reportedly struck from behind by a Mercedes C220 driving in the same direction.

Both vehicles ended up on the grass with the Toyota landing on its roof.

Police arrested the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 60s from Manchester, on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving

The passenger of the Toyota, a woman in her 20s from Nelson, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 40s from Nelson, was also injured but his injuries are not thought to be as serious.

He remains in custody.

The collision happened on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass shortly before 8pm on Thursday, October 13 on approach to the roundabout at junction 8

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

Sgt Craig Booth, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision has left a woman with some really serious injuries and I would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch with us.”

