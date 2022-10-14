Woman in her 20s seriously injured and man arrested after A56 crash near M65
A woman in her 20s was seriously injured – and a man arrested – after a crash near the M65 last night (Thursday, October 13).
Emergency services were called to the crash on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass at junction 8 for the M65 in Hapton shortly before 8pm.
A Toyota CH-R travelling north was approaching the roundabout when it was reportedly struck from behind by a Mercedes C220 driving in the same direction.
Both vehicles ended up on the grass with the Toyota landing on its roof.
The passenger of the Toyota, a woman in her 20s from Nelson, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 40s from Nelson, was also injured but his injuries are not thought to be as serious.
The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 60s from Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He remains in custody.