Woman hospitalised after crash in Blackburn
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Blackburn today (July 5).
Emergency services were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of Bolton Road and Hollin Bridge Street shortly after 11am.
An ambulance, advanced paramedic and a rapid response vehicle were called to the scene.
Firefighters used Holmatro equipment to free one casualty from their vehicle.
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment, but police said her injuries are "not thought to be serious".
The incident caused congestion on Bolton Road, Hollin Bridge Street and surrounding areas.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area following the crash.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.