Woman hospitalised after crash in Blackburn

Emergency services were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of Bolton Road and Hollin Bridge Street shortly after 11am.

An ambulance, advanced paramedic and a rapid response vehicle were called to the scene.

Firefighters used Holmatro equipment to free one casualty from their vehicle.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment, but police said her injuries are "not thought to be serious".

The incident caused congestion on Bolton Road, Hollin Bridge Street and surrounding areas.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area following the crash.

