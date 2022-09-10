Drivers in Lancashire are being warned of delays on the M6 due to planned roadworks.

As of 10am on Saturday, National Highways were reporting delays of 30 minutes southbound on the approach to junction 33 at Lancaster.

The motorway is closed between junctions 33 and 32, for Broughton for “essential bridge safety and maintenance works”.

National Highways are working on renewing the waterproofing and surface on the bridges which carry the M6 over Whittingham Lane and Stubbins Lane, north of junction 32

How long will the M6 be closed?

It is the first of a series of weekend closures throughout September, with the stretch not set to reopen until 5am on Monday having shut at 9pm on Friday night.

The work will also be carried out on the weekends of September 16, 23 and 30, again closing from Friday night until Monday morning.

The view of the M6 from Whittingham Lane.

To carry out the bridge strike repair, two roads under each bridge, Whittingham Lane and Stubbins Lane will be closed from September 30 to October 3 .

What diversions are in place?

Southbound traffic will leave the motorway at junction 33, onto the A6 for 12 miles, then onto junction 1 of the M55, re-joining the M6 at junction 32.

What have National Highways said?

Project Manager Frank Jamieson said: “This essential work will protect the bridge joints and structure from salt and rainwater damage, reducing the need for emergency repairs in the future.