Which streets in Preston will have roadworks this week (March 28), how long are they scheduled to last and why are they in place?

The projects will mean lane closures and traffic lights in operation to allow work to be completed.

Here’s a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks…

Where: Avenham Colonnade, Preston

A number of roads in Preston will be affected by roadworks this week

What: Give and take

Why: utility repair and maintenance works

How long: March 28 to April 1

Where: Barton Lane, Barton

What: Two-way signals

Why: Excavate jointbay in the carriageway to complete disconnection to property

How long: March 31 to April 7

Where: Black Bull Lane, Fulwood

What: Multi-way signals

Why: utility repair and maintenance works

How long: March 31 to July 29

Where: Christ Church Street, Preston

What: Give and take

Why: install approx. 40m footway trenching, 1 x road crossing across langton street and a core drill in to existing bt chamber

How long: March 28 to April 1

Where: Church Lane, Goosnargh

What: Give and take

Why: Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig

How long: March 29 to 31

Where: Cottam Way, Preston

What: Stop / Go boards

Why: BT installation

When: March 28 to 29

Where: Fulwood Row, Preston

What: Two-way signals

Why: Excavate joint bay with track in footway and carriageway for 33kv oil cable replacement

When: March 28 to July 29

Where: Garstang Road, Preston

What: Multi-way signals

Why: excavate joint bay with track in footway and carriageway for 33kv oil cable replacement

When: March 28 to July 29

Where: Good Street, Preston

What: Give and take

Why: installation of duct x140m in fw 1x 8m road crossing

When: March 28 to April 8

Where: Goosnargh Lane, Goosnargh

What: Two-way signals

Why: open cut excavation required to carry out a slip trench to locate service and replace existing stop tap that is causing a potential hazard on behalf of united utilities, in footway

When: March 30 to April 1

Where: Lea Road, Preston

What: Two-way signals

Why: Approximately 259m of gas mains replacement (diversion)

When: March 28 to April 20

Where: Lords Walk, Preston

What: Give and take

Why: installation of x 10m of fw duct x 1 chamber

When: March 29 to 31

Where: Moorfields Avenue, Fulwood

What: Give and take

Why: Long sided disconnection of old lead suuply and replace with new water connection to the 3 inch main

When: April 1 to 5

Where: Northway, Fulwood

What: Give and take

Why: excavate onto bt ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.

When: March 29 to 31

Where: Regent Street, Preston

What: Give and take

Why: utility repair and maintenance works

When: March 29 to 31

Where: Skeffington Road, Preston

What: Multi-way signals

Why: build a verge chamber over existing network, lay carriageway duct, build another verge chamber and lay verge duct to cell site

When: March 28 to 31

Where: Victoria Road, Fulwood

What: Multi-way signals

Why: excavate joint bay with track in footway and carriageway for 33kv oil cable replacement