Which streets in Preston will have roadworks this week (March 28), how long are they scheduled to last and why are they in place?
Avoid these areas in Preston if you can or plan your journey to give yourself more time.
The projects will mean lane closures and traffic lights in operation to allow work to be completed.
Here’s a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks…
Where: Avenham Colonnade, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: utility repair and maintenance works
How long: March 28 to April 1
Where: Barton Lane, Barton
What: Two-way signals
Why: Excavate jointbay in the carriageway to complete disconnection to property
How long: March 31 to April 7
Where: Black Bull Lane, Fulwood
What: Multi-way signals
Why: utility repair and maintenance works
How long: March 31 to July 29
Where: Christ Church Street, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: install approx. 40m footway trenching, 1 x road crossing across langton street and a core drill in to existing bt chamber
How long: March 28 to April 1
Where: Church Lane, Goosnargh
What: Give and take
Why: Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig
How long: March 29 to 31
Where: Cottam Way, Preston
What: Stop / Go boards
Why: BT installation
When: March 28 to 29
Where: Fulwood Row, Preston
What: Two-way signals
Why: Excavate joint bay with track in footway and carriageway for 33kv oil cable replacement
When: March 28 to July 29
Where: Garstang Road, Preston
What: Multi-way signals
Why: excavate joint bay with track in footway and carriageway for 33kv oil cable replacement
When: March 28 to July 29
Where: Good Street, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: installation of duct x140m in fw 1x 8m road crossing
When: March 28 to April 8
Where: Goosnargh Lane, Goosnargh
What: Two-way signals
Why: open cut excavation required to carry out a slip trench to locate service and replace existing stop tap that is causing a potential hazard on behalf of united utilities, in footway
When: March 30 to April 1
Where: Lea Road, Preston
What: Two-way signals
Why: Approximately 259m of gas mains replacement (diversion)
When: March 28 to April 20
Where: Lords Walk, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: installation of x 10m of fw duct x 1 chamber
When: March 29 to 31
Where: Moorfields Avenue, Fulwood
What: Give and take
Why: Long sided disconnection of old lead suuply and replace with new water connection to the 3 inch main
When: April 1 to 5
Where: Northway, Fulwood
What: Give and take
Why: excavate onto bt ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
When: March 29 to 31
Where: Regent Street, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: utility repair and maintenance works
When: March 29 to 31
Where: Skeffington Road, Preston
What: Multi-way signals
Why: build a verge chamber over existing network, lay carriageway duct, build another verge chamber and lay verge duct to cell site
When: March 28 to 31
Where: Victoria Road, Fulwood
What: Multi-way signals
Why: excavate joint bay with track in footway and carriageway for 33kv oil cable replacement
When: March 28 to July 29