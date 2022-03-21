Which streets in Preston will have roadworks this week, how long are they scheduled to last and why are they in place?

Avoid these areas in Preston if you can or plan your journey to give yourself more time.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:39 am

The projects will mean lane closures and traffic lights in operation to allow work to be completed.

Here’s a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks…

Where: Bence Road, Preston, at the junction of Frenchwood Avenue.

Roadworks on the A59 Ringway

What: Multiway signals

Why: Work to replace faulted link box in footway causing danger to the public

How long: from March 24 until April 1

Where: Church Street, Preston

What Give and take

Why: repair work to rebuild 2x sunken chambers in carriageway.

How long: Between March 23 and 24

Where: Grimshaw Street, Preston

What: Give and take

Why: Installation of broadband fibre

How long: March 23 to 25

Where: Lady Well Drive, Fulwood

What: Give and take

Why: excavation in carriageway to clear blockages in telecoms duct to provide service to customers.

How long: March 22 to 24

Where: Lords Walk, Preston

What: Give and take

Why: Installation of broadband fibe

How long: March 22 to March 24

Where: Moorside Lane, Catforth

What: Two-way signals

Why: Maintenance of swing-bridge operating equipment and traffic control equipment and carriageway/road deck repairs

How long: March 23 to March 27

Where: South Meadow Lane, Preston

What: Give and take

Whyt: installation of a telecom pole

How long: March 22 to March 24

What: Tanterton Hall Road, Fulwood

What: Multi-signal lights

Why: minor, non-excavation works

How long: March 24

Preston