The projects will mean lane closures and traffic lights in operation to allow work to be completed.

Here’s a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks…

Where: Bence Road, Preston, at the junction of Frenchwood Avenue.

Roadworks on the A59 Ringway

What: Multiway signals

Why: Work to replace faulted link box in footway causing danger to the public

How long: from March 24 until April 1

Where: Church Street, Preston

What Give and take

Why: repair work to rebuild 2x sunken chambers in carriageway.

How long: Between March 23 and 24

Where: Grimshaw Street, Preston

What: Give and take

Why: Installation of broadband fibre

How long: March 23 to 25

Where: Lady Well Drive, Fulwood

What: Give and take

Why: excavation in carriageway to clear blockages in telecoms duct to provide service to customers.

How long: March 22 to 24

Where: Lords Walk, Preston

What: Give and take

Why: Installation of broadband fibe

How long: March 22 to March 24

Where: Moorside Lane, Catforth

What: Two-way signals

Why: Maintenance of swing-bridge operating equipment and traffic control equipment and carriageway/road deck repairs

How long: March 23 to March 27

Where: South Meadow Lane, Preston

What: Give and take

Whyt: installation of a telecom pole

How long: March 22 to March 24

What: Tanterton Hall Road, Fulwood

What: Multi-signal lights

Why: minor, non-excavation works