Which streets in Preston will have roadworks this week, how long are they scheduled to last and why are they in place?
Avoid these areas in Preston if you can or plan your journey to give yourself more time.
The projects will mean lane closures and traffic lights in operation to allow work to be completed.
Here’s a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks…
Where: Bence Road, Preston, at the junction of Frenchwood Avenue.
What: Multiway signals
Why: Work to replace faulted link box in footway causing danger to the public
How long: from March 24 until April 1
Where: Church Street, Preston
What Give and take
Why: repair work to rebuild 2x sunken chambers in carriageway.
How long: Between March 23 and 24
Where: Grimshaw Street, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: Installation of broadband fibre
How long: March 23 to 25
Where: Lady Well Drive, Fulwood
What: Give and take
Why: excavation in carriageway to clear blockages in telecoms duct to provide service to customers.
How long: March 22 to 24
Where: Lords Walk, Preston
What: Give and take
Why: Installation of broadband fibe
How long: March 22 to March 24
Where: Moorside Lane, Catforth
What: Two-way signals
Why: Maintenance of swing-bridge operating equipment and traffic control equipment and carriageway/road deck repairs
How long: March 23 to March 27
Where: South Meadow Lane, Preston
What: Give and take
Whyt: installation of a telecom pole
How long: March 22 to March 24
What: Tanterton Hall Road, Fulwood
What: Multi-signal lights
Why: minor, non-excavation works
How long: March 24