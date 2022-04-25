Lasting from just one day to over a month, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks…

1. Arnold Close, Preston East What: give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 1 x pole When: 27/04/2022 - 28/04/2022

2. Bairstow Street, Preston City What: give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 1 x pole When: 26/04/2022 - 27/04/2022

3. Basil Street, Preston Central East What: give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 1 x pole When: 26/04/2022 - 27/04/2022

4. Benson Lane, Catforth What: road Closure Why: utility repair and maintenance works, install 1 x 25mm water connection to the 110mm main When: 26/04/2022 - 28/04/2022