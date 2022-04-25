A number of roadworks are starting across Preston from Monday.

Which streets in Preston will have roadworks this week (April 25), how long are they scheduled to last and why are they in place?

Next week, commencing Monday 25 April, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:55 am

Lasting from just one day to over a month, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks…

1. Arnold Close, Preston East

What: give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 1 x pole When: 27/04/2022 - 28/04/2022

Photo: Google Maps

2. Bairstow Street, Preston City

What: give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 1 x pole When: 26/04/2022 - 27/04/2022

Photo: Google Maps

3. Basil Street, Preston Central East

What: give and take Why: utility repair and maintenance works, installation of 1 x pole When: 26/04/2022 - 27/04/2022

Photo: Google Maps

4. Benson Lane, Catforth

What: road Closure Why: utility repair and maintenance works, install 1 x 25mm water connection to the 110mm main When: 26/04/2022 - 28/04/2022

Photo: Google Maps

