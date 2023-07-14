Wheelton crash sees Lexus driver airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital
A man was airlifted to hospital after a crash near Chorley last night (Thursday, July 13).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST
Police closed Blackburn Road (A674) in Higher Wheelton after a man driving a Lexus crashed into a garden wall at around 5.20pm.
Ambulance crews were called to the scene and the injured man was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious condition.
Pictures from the scene show the 23 plate Lexus with severe damage to its front, sides and wheels.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details on the man’s condition.
Blackburn Road was reopened at around 6.30pm.