News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed

Wheelton crash sees Lexus driver airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital

A man was airlifted to hospital after a crash near Chorley last night (Thursday, July 13).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST

Police closed Blackburn Road (A674) in Higher Wheelton after a man driving a Lexus crashed into a garden wall at around 5.20pm.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene and the injured man was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pictures from the scene show the 23 plate Lexus with severe damage to its front, sides and wheels.

The scene of the crash in Blackburn Road (A674) in Higher Wheelton near Chorley on Thursday evening (July 13). (Photo by Steve Bridge)The scene of the crash in Blackburn Road (A674) in Higher Wheelton near Chorley on Thursday evening (July 13). (Photo by Steve Bridge)
The scene of the crash in Blackburn Road (A674) in Higher Wheelton near Chorley on Thursday evening (July 13). (Photo by Steve Bridge)
Most Popular

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details on the man’s condition.

Blackburn Road was reopened at around 6.30pm.

Related topics:LexusChorleyPoliceLancashire Police