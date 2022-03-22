A former college lecturer from Chorley found himself in that situation during a stroll around Heapey Reservoir on the outskirts of the town.

He initially thought the creature was a dead cat but on closer inspection discovered it was an American mink.

The man, who did not want to be named, took the deceased mammal home, eventually giving it a burial in a nearby patch of land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man from Chorley found a dead American mink at Heapey Reservoir

But what should you do if you come across a dead animal?

The Wildlife Trust, an organisation which campaigns on wildlife issues, says there specific guidelines and rules for what to do.

In the case of road traffic accidents where an animal has been killed or injured, you must report the incident to the police if it involves a dog, sheep, pig, goat, cattle, donkey or horse.

You must also report the incident within 24 hours.

If you find a dead animal on the road, pavement, or in another open public space, you should tell your local council.

This includes domestic pets and wild animals like badgers and foxes. A dead animal found on private property should be reported to the owner of the land.

If you suspect a wildlife crime has been committed, then yoyuld should report the incident to the RSPCA.