What should you do if you find a dead American mink?
Roadkill is a common sight on roads across Lancashire - but what should you do if you happen across a dead animal?
A former college lecturer from Chorley found himself in that situation during a stroll around Heapey Reservoir on the outskirts of the town.
He initially thought the creature was a dead cat but on closer inspection discovered it was an American mink.
The man, who did not want to be named, took the deceased mammal home, eventually giving it a burial in a nearby patch of land.
But what should you do if you come across a dead animal?
The Wildlife Trust, an organisation which campaigns on wildlife issues, says there specific guidelines and rules for what to do.
In the case of road traffic accidents where an animal has been killed or injured, you must report the incident to the police if it involves a dog, sheep, pig, goat, cattle, donkey or horse.
You must also report the incident within 24 hours.
If you find a dead animal on the road, pavement, or in another open public space, you should tell your local council.
This includes domestic pets and wild animals like badgers and foxes. A dead animal found on private property should be reported to the owner of the land.
If you suspect a wildlife crime has been committed, then yoyuld should report the incident to the RSPCA.
Meanwhile, the RSCPA recommends anyone who finds a dead animal on a major A road or motorway in England or Wales should report it to the Highways Agency so arrangements can be made for the animal to be safely removed.