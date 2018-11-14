What next for North West Preston's big plans?

Have your say

Plans for a major new road linking Riversway in Preston with a new junction on the M55 could be decided in the courts.

A landowner wants a different design for the Preston Western Distributor route and also claims proper planning processes have not been followed.

READ MORE >>> All you need to know about why the new link road has hit a roadblock

The scheme is part of a planned development of the North West Preston area over the next two decades.

NORTH WEST PRESTON MASTERPLAN IN NUMBERS

The masterplan area – to the north west of Cottam – will be developed in phases.

5,300 – total number of new homes planned

2,849 – dwellings so far granted planning permission

15 – total number of sites where permission has been granted

807 – dwellings which have so far been built

30 – number of dwellings per hectare

PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE

The area covered by the North West Preston Masterplan is bound by Eastway, Lightfoot Lane, Hoyles Lane, Bartle Lane and the M55 motorway.

When it was finalised in 2017, it was described as “ a unique opportunity to deliver a substantial number of new homes in a highly attractive environment”.

The design promised generous areas of green space and a series of connected and accessible neighbourhoods, with each providing a range of local services.

Two primary schools and a secondary school are also planned, to cope with the expected influx of new families. The majority of the 5,300 homes proposed for the site are to be 3 or 4-bedroomed properties.

But in spite of a pledge to offer a “real choice” about modes of transport for residents, it was recognised that major new road infrastructure would be required:

Preston Western Distributor Road – a 70 mph, 2.5 mile stretch of dual carriageway linking the A583 Blackpool Road and A5085 Riversway with a new junction 2 of the M55 motorway. Includes a shared cycleway and footway.

East-West link road – a 2-mile single carriageway, with speeds ranging from 20-40mph, linking Lightfoot Lane with the new Preston Western Distributor.

Cottam link road – a short 0.4-mile route, connecting Cottam Way with the Preston Western Distributor.