Officers are at the scene in Whalley Road in the village of Read – 5 miles west northwest of Burnley and 2 miles east of Whalley – where a large tree has fallen into the road.

Whalley Road was closed both ways between A680 Accrington Road (Whalley) and George Lane (Read).

Whalley Road in Read - where it meets Burnley Road - was closed in both directions due to a fallen tree blocking the road

A police spokesman said: “Please be aware that Whalley Road in Read where it meets Burnley Road is currently closed in both directions, due to a tree that has fallen down.