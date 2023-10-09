News you can trust since 1886
Wesham crash update as cyclist taken to hospital after crash outside Co-op

A woman was taken to hospital after she was knocked off her bike this morning (Monday, October 9).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:33 BST
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment after she was knocked off her bike in Weeton Road, Wesham at around 7.10am on Monday (October 9)The woman was taken to hospital for treatment after she was knocked off her bike in Weeton Road, Wesham at around 7.10am on Monday (October 9)
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside the Co-op store in Weeton Road, Wesham at around 7.10am.

The road was closed in both directions, between Garstang Road North and Catherine Street, while the injured woman received treatment.

She was taken to hospital for further treatment and police reopened the road at around 10am.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside the Co-op store in Weeton Road, Wesham at around 7.10am. The road was closed in both directions, between Garstang Road North and Catherine Street, while the injured cyclist was treated by ambulance crewsPolice and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside the Co-op store in Weeton Road, Wesham at around 7.10am. The road was closed in both directions, between Garstang Road North and Catherine Street, while the injured cyclist was treated by ambulance crews
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Call was at 7.10am, it was a collision between a car and bike – cyclist has minor injuries and was taken to hospital."

Earlier this morning, the force warned motorists that the road was likely to remain closed throughout rush hour.

In a statement on Facebook, Fylde Police said: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Weeton Road Wesham. The road is currently closed between the junction with Garstang Road North and Catherine Street. The road is expected to be closed for sometime."

North West Ambulance Service was approached for further details on the casualty and her injuries.

