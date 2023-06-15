Where is affected?

The work will be carried out by engineers from Electricity North West as they look to upgrade 2.1km of cables between Higher Walton and Bamber Bridge as part of its proactive investment programme.

The upgraded cables will benefit more than 14,700 residents and businesses in the area.

Hoghton Lane in Higher Walton, where work has already begun

Why is it being done?

Holly Stewart, who is overseeing the work for Electricity North West, said: “Each year, we identify sections for the network that need upgrading before regular power cuts could potentially happen.

“The work taking place in South Ribble will see just over 2km of cables upgraded and our significant investment will ensure a safe and reliable supply of electricity is maintained to thousands of properties.”

How will it affect my journey?

Work has already started in Hoghton Lane in Higher Walton and will progress to Blackburn Road, Kittingbourne and Cottage Lane before moving onto School Lane and Station Road in Bamber Bridge.

Whilst the works are taking place, temporary traffic lights will be used to ensure engineers can work safely. Works on Cottage Lane and School Lane will be completed in the school holidays to help minimise disruption, as agreed with Lancashire County Council.

