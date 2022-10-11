Video footage shows a confused motorist cruising along a barricaded section of dual carriageway after taking a wrong turn on Blackpool Road near Preston
The clip, filmed by a passing motorist, shows a Ford Fiesta heading along a stretch of road usually reserved for pedestrians and cyclists last Wednesday (Oct 5) at 2.30 pm.
But the car’s occupants, who were driving along Blackpool Road, near Preston, seem oblivious that they’ve entered a restricted section of the usually busy highway.
And they carry on their journey for at least 30 seconds while other cars and buses drive past them on their right-hand side.
The video, which has been shared widely on social media, has provoked stunned reactions from many drivers familiar with the route.
One wrote: “I'm laughing but also, we share the roads with these donkeys. Actually that's an insult to donkeys.
Another added: “I'm amazed to know how they got in more intrigued to see how they get out.”
A further road user said: “I can’t even begin to think how they got in there?
“I pass through this a fair bit and there are barriers, signs and even a gate to prevent traffic entering it… completely baffled how they managed it, but they definitely need to take their test again.”
Others social media users said the incident wasn’t a laughing matter and called on the Ford Fiesta driver to have their license revoked.
One wrote: “Needs licence revoking with immediate effect, very very lucky no one was killed.”
Another added: “Totally agree. I cycle through there regularly and would not have been impressed."