Vehicle bursts into flames forcing Haslingden Old Road near Blackburn to close

One fire engine from Hyndburn was called to Haslingden Old Road, Oswaldtwistle, shortly after 9.20am on Monday (April 11).

The incident involved one vehicle that was well alight when the crew arrived.

Police closed the road from the Britannia Inn to the junction of Stanhill Road and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Firefighters used a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the flames.