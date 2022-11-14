Vauxhall Corsa driver escapes unscathed after flipping car into field
A driver was lucky to escape unscathed after a car veered off the road and overturned in a field in Euxton.
By Matthew Calderbank
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 11:51am
The crash happened in Washington Lane, off West Way, in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 13).
Pictures from the scene show the car – believed to be a Ford Corsa – on its roof after crashing through hedgerows and into a field, narrowly missing a thicket of trees.
Lancashire Police have not said how the crash occurred but confirmed the driver was not injured.