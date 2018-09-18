UPDATE: Serious collision near Preston school today ‘did not involve pupils or staff’

A school has confirmed that no pupils or teaching staff were involved in a serious road accident that forced its closure today.

There were growing rumours about the circumstances surrounding the incident at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School, Farringdon Lane, Ribbleton.

The school was closed for the day after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in the road outside.

Parents of pupils were advised to keep their children at home as emergency services dealt with the incident which happened before the school opened this morning.

Kelly Hannah, headteacher at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School, said: “We have had to close the school today due to a serious accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian that happened by the school gate earlier this morning.

“The accident is currently being investigated by the police and did not involve any of our pupils or teaching staff.

“We would like to ask parents to continue to look at our website for further updates on when the school will re-open.”

The collision is believed to have been between a male pedestrian and a vehicle near to the school gates.

A police spokesperson said: “It is a serious collision right by the school gates and the school has had to be closed as we deal with it.

“We are advised it will be closed all today.

“At present we cannot give many details, other than the pedestrian is an adult male.”

A grandparent of a pupil at the school. who asked not to be named, contacted the Post, saying; “The school has informed parents it will be closed tomorrow.

“My daughter drove past the school this morning.

“The police officers she saw were actually in the school grounds.

“There were some officers by reception pacing up and down and some by the side gate.

“Why close the school if the accident was outside the school.”