UCLan announces temporary road closures to complete resurfacing work in Preston
The University of Central Lancashire has announced some temporary road closures around the new University Square as resurfacing work is completed.
The work will take place between August 9 and 20 between 8pm and 6am.
Highways resurfacing locations will be split into two distinct road sections. When one section closes, the other will remain open.
Diversions will also be in place for all through traffic.
A spokesman for UCLan said: "We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this work may cause and thank everyone for their continued patience.
"Along with our highways partner Balfour Beatty, we have planned for this resurfacing to take place overnight to minimise disruption and for it to be completed as quickly as possible.
"Clear diversion signage will be in place but we would ask drivers to allow a little more time to complete their journeys."
In section one (marked in red on the accompanying map), the University areas of Fylde Road and Corporation Street will be closed for the resurfacing work on August 9, 10 and 12.
In section two (marked on the map in green), the University end of Friargate, Walker Street and Moor Lane will be closed on August 11, 13, 16, 17, 18 and 19.
The exact dates for the work are subject to change and are also weather dependent.
As such, there is the possibility the resurfacing could be extended into the following week (August 22-27).
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.