Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus on Sharoe Green Lane in Preston
A two-year-old boy was struck by a bus in Sharoe Green Lane shortly before 1pm on Wednesday (September 6).
An air ambulance, advanced paramedic, one ambulance and a large number of police attended the scene.
North West Ambulance service said the boy was airlifted to hospital for further care after receiving treatment at the scene.
His injuries are “not thought to be serious,” police said.
The road was closed between Sherwood Way and St Vincents Road while emergency services attended.
Officers confirmed the road reopened at around 3.40pm.
What did Lancashire Police say?
A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at shortly before 1pm today to a report of a collision between a bus and a two-year-old pedestrian on Sharoe Green Lane in Preston.
“The child, a boy, was taken by ambulance to hospital but thankfully their injuries are not thought to be serious.”