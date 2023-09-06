Watch more videos on Shots!

A two-year-old boy was struck by a bus in Sharoe Green Lane shortly before 1pm on Wednesday (September 6).

An air ambulance, advanced paramedic, one ambulance and a large number of police attended the scene.

North West Ambulance service said the boy was airlifted to hospital for further care after receiving treatment at the scene.

Sharoe Green Lane was closed between Sherwood Way and St Vincents Road following a crash (Credit: Google)

His injuries are “not thought to be serious,” police said.

The road was closed between Sherwood Way and St Vincents Road while emergency services attended.

Officers confirmed the road reopened at around 3.40pm.

What did Lancashire Police say?

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at shortly before 1pm today to a report of a collision between a bus and a two-year-old pedestrian on Sharoe Green Lane in Preston.