News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Station Road in Bamber Bridge closed following commercial building fire
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Train carrying 40 passengers crashes into tractor on level crossing

Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus on Sharoe Green Lane in Preston

A toddler was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a bus in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 18:15 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A two-year-old boy was struck by a bus in Sharoe Green Lane shortly before 1pm on Wednesday (September 6).

An air ambulance, advanced paramedic, one ambulance and a large number of police attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North West Ambulance service said the boy was airlifted to hospital for further care after receiving treatment at the scene.

Sharoe Green Lane was closed between Sherwood Way and St Vincents Road following a crash (Credit: Google)Sharoe Green Lane was closed between Sherwood Way and St Vincents Road following a crash (Credit: Google)
Sharoe Green Lane was closed between Sherwood Way and St Vincents Road following a crash (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

His injuries are “not thought to be serious,” police said.

The road was closed between Sherwood Way and St Vincents Road while emergency services attended.

Officers confirmed the road reopened at around 3.40pm.

What did Lancashire Police say?

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at shortly before 1pm today to a report of a collision between a bus and a two-year-old pedestrian on Sharoe Green Lane in Preston.

“The child, a boy, was taken by ambulance to hospital but thankfully their injuries are not thought to be serious.”

Related topics:PrestonLancashire Police