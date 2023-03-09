News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two weeks of M55 closures as work progresses on major new road linking Preston and the Fylde

The M55 will close overnight for two weeks as work progresses on a major new road linking Preston and parts of the Fylde to a new junction on the motorway.

By Matthew Calderbank
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 3:37pm

The M55 will be closed from Wednesday, March 15 to Friday, March 31 between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

The closures will allow works to be completed on the new Preston Western Distributor Road, including surfacing, removing temporary barriers and narrow lanes, installing new road markings and painting gantries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists are advised to plan journeys ahead and follow the signed diversions via the A583 between Preston and Blackpool (pictured).

The M55 will close overnight for two weeks as work continues on the new Preston Western Distributor Road
The M55 will close overnight for two weeks as work continues on the new Preston Western Distributor Road
The M55 will close overnight for two weeks as work continues on the new Preston Western Distributor Road
Most Popular

Dates and directions of overnight M55 closures

- Wednesday, March 15 - eastbound only

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Thursday, March 16 - westbound only

- Friday, March 17 – eastbound only

Motorists are advised to plan journeys ahead and follow the signed diversion via the A583 between Preston and Blackpool
Motorists are advised to plan journeys ahead and follow the signed diversion via the A583 between Preston and Blackpool
Motorists are advised to plan journeys ahead and follow the signed diversion via the A583 between Preston and Blackpool

- Monday, March 20 - eastbound and westbound

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Tuesday, March 21 - eastbound and westbound

- Wednesday, March 22 – eastbound and westbound

- Thursday, March 23 - eastbound and westbound

- Monday, March 27 – eastbound

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Tuesday, March 28 - eastbound

- Wednesday, March 29 - eastbound and westbound

- Thursday, March 30 - westbound only

- Friday, March 31 - westbound only

PrestonFyldeMotoristsBlackpool