Two weeks of M55 closures as work progresses on major new road linking Preston and the Fylde
The M55 will close overnight for two weeks as work progresses on a major new road linking Preston and parts of the Fylde to a new junction on the motorway.
The M55 will be closed from Wednesday, March 15 to Friday, March 31 between the hours of 8pm and 6am.
The closures will allow works to be completed on the new Preston Western Distributor Road, including surfacing, removing temporary barriers and narrow lanes, installing new road markings and painting gantries.
Motorists are advised to plan journeys ahead and follow the signed diversions via the A583 between Preston and Blackpool (pictured).
Dates and directions of overnight M55 closures
- Wednesday, March 15 - eastbound only
- Thursday, March 16 - westbound only
- Friday, March 17 – eastbound only
- Monday, March 20 - eastbound and westbound
- Tuesday, March 21 - eastbound and westbound
- Wednesday, March 22 – eastbound and westbound
- Thursday, March 23 - eastbound and westbound
- Monday, March 27 – eastbound
- Tuesday, March 28 - eastbound
- Wednesday, March 29 - eastbound and westbound
- Thursday, March 30 - westbound only
- Friday, March 31 - westbound only