Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood attended a single-vehicle collision in Moorside Lane, Woodplumpton, at around 8pm on Monday, March 14.

Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release two casualties from the vehicle.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “A man and woman in their 20s were taken to hospital with abdominal injuries.”

Two people were hospitalised after a single-vehicle crash in Moorside Lane, Woodplumpton. (Credit: Google)

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately one hour and 50 minutes.