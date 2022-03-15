Two people were taken to hospital with 'abdominal injuries' after single-vehicle crash in Preston

Two people in their 20s were hospitalised after being cut out of a vehicle by firefighters following a crash in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:51 pm

Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood attended a single-vehicle collision in Moorside Lane, Woodplumpton, at around 8pm on Monday, March 14.

Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release two casualties from the vehicle.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “A man and woman in their 20s were taken to hospital with abdominal injuries.”

Two people were hospitalised after a single-vehicle crash in Moorside Lane, Woodplumpton. (Credit: Google)

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately one hour and 50 minutes.

Penwortham 11-year-old knocked down outside school and airlifted to Alder Hey

