Two people were taken to hospital with 'abdominal injuries' after single-vehicle crash in Preston
Two people in their 20s were hospitalised after being cut out of a vehicle by firefighters following a crash in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:51 pm
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:51 pm
Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood attended a single-vehicle collision in Moorside Lane, Woodplumpton, at around 8pm on Monday, March 14.
Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release two casualties from the vehicle.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “A man and woman in their 20s were taken to hospital with abdominal injuries.”
Firefighters were in attendance for approximately one hour and 50 minutes.