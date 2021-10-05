Two lanes closed after crash on M6 near junction 19
A road traffic collision closed two lanes on the M6 southbound near junction 19.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 8:34 am
Updated
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 8:36 am
Two lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 19 (Tabley Interchange) and 18 (Middlewich Junction) at around 8.20am today (October 5).
Traffic officers and recovery have been called to the scene.
Congestion has been building in the area following the collision.
