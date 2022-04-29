Emergency services were called to the rush hour crash in Flensburg Way, Farington Moss at 5pm.

The busy route between Leyland and Penwortham was closed by police whilst two ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle treated a number of casualties at the scene.

Two of the injured were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment but their injuries were not thought to be serious, said North West Ambulance Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened at 5pm last night (Thursday, April 29) in Flensburg Way, Leyland

The road was reopened and rush hour traffic resumed at around 6pm after the cars were recovered.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said.“We were called at 5pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

“We sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.