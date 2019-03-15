Trains services from Preston to Blackpool, Wigan and Manchester cancelled on Sunday

Train services between Preston, Blackpool, Wigan and Manchester have been cancelled on Sunday.

Northern blamed engineering works for a series of planned cancellations this Sunday, which will affect some trains between Preston, Blackpool and Manchester and several other county services.

The services affected are:

Preston to Colne - All services have been cancelled. A bus replacement service will be provided.

Blackpool North/Preston to Hellifield - All services have been cancelled. A bus replacement service will be provided.

Manchester Victoria to Blackpool North - All services have been cancelled. Rail replacement buses will operate on the Preston to Bolton route serving all intermediate stations. Buses will be available from Layton.

Wigan North Western to Stalybridge via Bolton and Manchester Victoria - All services have been cancelled. Rail replacement buses will operate to serve Ince, Hindley and Westhoughton to Bolton, and Manchester Victoria to Stalybridge calling at Ashton-under-Lyne.

Liverpool Lime Street to Wigan North Western - All services have been cancelled. Rail replacement buses will operate to serve Eccelston Park and Bryn.

A spokesman for Northern said: “The impact of ongoing engineering work means we have to adjust our Sunday timetable each and every week.

"This has an impact on matching drivers’ availability within their working agreements. Routes have been chosen carefully to minimise the impact on customers.

"On each of the affected routes, our customers will have a range of alternative options available to them, including: other Northern services, trains run by other operators or rail replacement transport.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause our customers. Please check immediately before you travel."