Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday, November 5 and next Monday and Wednesday (November 7 and 9), but called off the industrial action on Friday afternoon (November 4.)

However one of the main train operators to run out of Preston and Blackpool has said that their reduced service will still stay in place for at the least the first few days of the original strike dates.

Northern's chief operating officer, Tricia Williams said: “We welcome the news that the RMT has withdrawn its planned strike action on Saturday 5th, Monday 7th and Wednesday 9th November.

Northern is still offering a "much reduced service" strike timetable on Saturday, November 5 and Monday, November 7.

“We can confirm that the much reduced service strike timetable will still run on Saturday and Monday as the reintroduction of a timetable is complex and can take several days to do.

“We continue to advise customers not travel on these days. We are working up a plan to run a fuller service on Wednesday - customers should visit our strike page for most up to date information.”