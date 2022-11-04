Trains in Preston and Blackpool: Northern disruption to continue despite withdrawal of strike action
Travel chaos could still be in store for passengers in Preston and Blackpool over the next few days, despite planned rail strikes being called off.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday, November 5 and next Monday and Wednesday (November 7 and 9), but called off the industrial action on Friday afternoon (November 4.)
However one of the main train operators to run out of Preston and Blackpool has said that their reduced service will still stay in place for at the least the first few days of the original strike dates.
Northern's chief operating officer, Tricia Williams said: “We welcome the news that the RMT has withdrawn its planned strike action on Saturday 5th, Monday 7th and Wednesday 9th November.
“We can confirm that the much reduced service strike timetable will still run on Saturday and Monday as the reintroduction of a timetable is complex and can take several days to do.
“We continue to advise customers not travel on these days. We are working up a plan to run a fuller service on Wednesday - customers should visit our strike page for most up to date information.”
Northern had previously announced that one train per hour, on a select few routes, would run on Saturday, but none of these routes go through Preston or Blackpool. National Rail had said that Northern were offering a “very limited service” on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, and advised people not to travel. National Rail also said a late start up was expected on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.