Train delays between Preston and Kirkham due to signalling problems

Rail operator Northern said both lines between Preston and Kirkham & Wesham stations remain blocked due to the fault.

It says train services running through these stations might be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes, with disruption expected until 8am.

Engineers are on site to rectify the fault, says Northern.

Services between Blackpool and Preston had also been affected earlier this morning, but these lines have since reopened.

A Northern spokesman said: "Following a fault with the signalling system train services are now able to run between Preston and Blackpool North / Blackpool South in both directions."

To check the status of services, you can visit the Northern website here.