Train carrying 40 passengers crashes into tractor on level crossing between Preston and Croston
A tractor and a train were involved in a collision at a level crossing between Preston and Croston at around 10.22am on Tuesday (September 5).
40 passengers were on the train at the time of the incident, but police confirmed no injuries were reported.
Pictures from the scene show the tractor was severely damaged in the collision.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “After inspection the train was able to continue.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
Train services running between the stations were cancelled while the scene was cleared and the damage was inspected.
Road transport was subsequently provided between Preston and Ormskirk in both directions to help customers complete their journeys.
Northern confirmed at 1.20pm that all disruption had ended and services had returned to normal.