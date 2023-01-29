Jams are expected to be much worse when the city returns to work on Monday morning, with drivers facing almost two weeks of motoring mayhem.

Highways teams moved into the three-way junction of Fylde Road, Tulketh Brow and Water Lane in Ashton to carry out major works on the unreliable lights which have proved a headache for the past few months.

Lancashire County Council is replacing them with a brand new system, but admit the work is going to cause motorists some problems while it is underway.

Traffic queueing in Water Lane as workmen block off Fylde Road.

Today Fylde Road was closed on the eastbound carriageway towards the city centre. Next Sunday it will be the turn of the westbound carriageway towards the Docks.

LCC says the work is necessary to replace cables and ducting underneath the road. Poles and signal equipment are also being replaced because they have become unreliable. The work comes after a number of traffic light failures at the junction.

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "I'm grateful to people for planning their journeys around the work which we need to carry out at this very busy junction, and for their patience, as some delays will be unavoidable.

The work will last almost two weeks bringing delays to one of Preston's busiest junctions.

"Some of the traffic signals and electrical cabling at this junction has reached the end of its operating life and needs to be replaced to make sure the junction continues to operate safely. By doing this now in a planned way we will avoid a longer period of disruption if the equipment was to fail."

