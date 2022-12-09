Traffic: Delays on M6 due to motorway accident between Samlesbury and Longridge in Lancashire
An accident on the M6 has led to northbound traffic delays of around 25 minutes after roads were briefly closed off at around 7:05am.
By Lucinda Herbert
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Dec 2022, 8:01am
Roads were closed after an accident on M6 Northbound, from J31 A59 Preston New Road (Samlesbury) to J31A B6242 Bluebell Way (Longridge).
While all lanes have reopened, there are ongoing delays and congestion at the J30 (M61 interchange).
Travel time is around 25 minutes.
Traffic was briefly held for fifteen minutes early this morning (Dec 09) at around 7:05am.