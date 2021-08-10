Traffic delays in Longridge after Jaguar crashes through fence and into field

The crash happened at 5.30am in Preston Road, on the outskirts of Longridge, and has led to police blocking the road whilst officers deal with the incident.

The Jaguar also appears to have struck a utility pole as it came off the road and police say they are waiting for BT engineers to attend to fix the damaged lines.

Details on any injuries is not available at this stage but North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are at the scene of a crash near Longridge this morning (Tuesday, August 10) where a Jaguar has ploughed through a fence and into a field

A police spokesman said: "Preston Road on the outskirts of Longridge May be even busier than usual this morning I’m afraid !

"At 5.30am , police were called to reports of a vehicle that had left the carriageway and flown through the fence and fields.

"We are currently waiting for BT to attend to fix the lines which are lower over the road.

"We’ll let you know when the road has been cleared."