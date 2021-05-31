Traffic chaos after 'four-vehicle crash' on Penwortham flyover towards Preston
Motorists are facing severe delays in Penwortham this afternoon following reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
The crash reportedly occurred on the Guild Way flyover in Penwortham at approximately 2pm this afternoon (May 31).
Four vehicles were involved in the pile-up, according to eyewitness reports.
Motorists in the area remain at a standstill, with traffic maps showing long delays and gridlocked roads.
The situation on the M6 has also not helped with congestion as drivers attempt to avoid 70-minute delays on the northbound carriageway near Preston.
One person posted on Twitter: "Reports of four-car accident on Penwortham flyover heading into Preston.
"Penwortham bypass and Penwortham itself is now gridlocked coupled with very heavy Bank Holiday traffic avoiding the M6.
"Local routes backed up."
Another said: "Been an accident on the flyover. Just drove past in the opposite direction.
"Traffic looked absolutely horrific."
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.
More to follow...
