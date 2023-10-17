Traffic building after crash involving motorcyclist and car reported on A6 Garstang Road in Preston
Heavy traffic was building on a busy A-road in Preston after a motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a car near Moor Park.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Oct 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 18:10 BST
A crash involving a red motorbike and a car was reported on Garstang Road at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (October 17).
The rider was being helped by police at the side of the road as they waited for ambulance crews to arrive, according to eyewitness reports.
Statements were also being taken by people who witnessed the collision.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Looks like minor injury to the motorbike rider.
“North West Ambulance Service are now there.”
Traffic heading towards the M55 and M6 was moving slowly following the incident.
NWAS have been approached for more information.