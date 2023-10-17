Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash involving a red motorbike and a car was reported on Garstang Road at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (October 17).

The rider was being helped by police at the side of the road as they waited for ambulance crews to arrive, according to eyewitness reports.

Statements were also being taken by people who witnessed the collision.

Heavy traffic was building on Garstang Road after a crash was reported near Moor Park (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Looks like minor injury to the motorbike rider.

“North West Ambulance Service are now there.”

Traffic heading towards the M55 and M6 was moving slowly following the incident.