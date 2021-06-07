Traffic accident closes Eastway and Watling Street Road in Fulwood, Preston
Traffic police have warned motorists to stay away from the junction of Eastway and Watling Street Road in Fulwood after a traffic incident.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 8:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th June 2021, 8:18 pm
The busy traffic light junction is a main route to junction 31a of the M6.
Police said There has been a road traffic collision on the junction of [Eastway] and Watling Street.
We will update you once we have resolved the situation and thank you for you patience regarding this.
