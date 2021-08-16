Today's rush-hour traffic round-up for Lancashire and the North West

Three lanes closed and queueing traffic due to overrunning roadworks on M6 Northbound at J21A M62 (Croft Interchange). Congestion to before J21 (Woolston) and traffic is also slowing to look on the opposite side. Also seeing delays along the M62 Westbound as traffic was diverting. Lanes two, three and four (Of four) remain closed, whilst the final cones are being picked up after the roadworks overran at 06:00.