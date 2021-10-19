Three seriously injured after car crashes into lampost in Clayton Brook

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Croft Meadow, off Clayton Brook Road, after 999 were made around 4.40am on Saturday (October 16).

North West Ambulance Service said the woman driving the Fiat has suffered a serious neck injury and was one of two casualties rescued from the wreck by fire crews.

She remains in a serious condition at Royal Preston Hospital.

Four people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Croft Meadow, off Clayton Brook Road, Clayton Brook at 4.40am on Saturday (October 16). Pic: Google

Her two male passengers, both aged in their 30s, were also injured and the pair were also taken to hospital by ambulance.

North West Ambulance Service said a fourth casualty - a woman in her 30s - was also hurt but her injuries have been described as 'minor'.

Lancashire Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing but no one has been arrested at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 4.45am on Saturday (October 16) to reports a Fiat 500 had collided with a lamppost and then overturned on Croft Meadow.

"Three people – two men and a woman - were inside the car and all were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"We can’t speculate on the cause of the collision as enquiries are still ongoing but nobody has been arrested as yet."

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge station were called to the scene where they helped rescue two casualties from the overturned Fiat.

A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Croft Meadow, Bamber Bridge.