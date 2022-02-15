Three miles of congestion and 25 minute delays after multi-vehicle crash on M55
Motorists were urged to add 25 minutes to their journeys after a multi-vehicle crash on the M55.
One lane was closed on the westbound carriageway between junctions 1 (Broughton) and 3 (Wesham) at around 1.50pm today (Tuesday, February 15).
Three miles of congestion was reported in the area following the collision
"Please add an extra 25 minutes to your current journey time," a spokesman for National Highways said.
