This is why the Penwortham Flyover was shut for two hours last night
A major road between Preston and Penwortham was closed for two hours last night whilst police helped a vulnerable person on a bridge over the River Ribble.
The person was spotted in a distressed state on the A59 Penwortham Flyover at around 10pm and a 999 call brought police and ambulance crews rushing to the scene.
In Preston, Strand Road, Marsh Lane and the West Strand were also shut to prevent traffic from accessing the flyover whilst officers worked at the scene.
Lancashire Police said the 'concern for welfare incident' was resolved safely after two hours and the roads reopened at around 12.15am.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.