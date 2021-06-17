This is why the Penwortham Flyover was shut for two hours last night

The person was spotted in a distressed state on the A59 Penwortham Flyover at around 10pm and a 999 call brought police and ambulance crews rushing to the scene.

In Preston, Strand Road, Marsh Lane and the West Strand were also shut to prevent traffic from accessing the flyover whilst officers worked at the scene.

Lancashire Police said the 'concern for welfare incident' was resolved safely after two hours and the roads reopened at around 12.15am.

The Penwortham Flyover was closed for two hours last night whilst police dealt with a concern for welfare incident on the bridge over the River Ribble. Pic: Google

