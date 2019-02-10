This is why power has been out for homes in the Preston and South Ribble area

Have your say

Homes have been without power today after a car crashed into a telegraph pole.

Police were called to Chapel Lane in New Longton, near Penwortham, at 8.45am after getting reports of a Toyota GT86 crashing into a telegraph pole.

162 homes were reported to be without power

Lancashire Police's Force Incident Manager Dave Britton said: "It's a car that went into a telegraph pole.

"We're now waiting for the pole to either be removed or made safe by engineers."

Some 162 homes were reported to be without power at 9.11am with a hope of being fixed by 11.18am.

83 homes remain without power, with Electricity North West hoping to be restored to them by 4pm.

Chapel Lane was closed, and remains closed, with no injuries were reported from the crash.