This is what motorists need to know about changes to road works north of Blackpool

From Monday for the next fortnight, National Highways and Keir will be continuing work which aims to relive traffic bottlenecks on the busy route between Windy Harbour and Skippool.

At Skippool Roundabout, there will be narrow lanes one lane closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, one lane closed on approach to roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton-le-Fylde.

Skippool Bridge and Mains Lane and Old Mains Lane will also have narrow lanes, while at Lodge Lane traffic will use a temporary road with Temporary lights to allow for construction traffic to cross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is ongoing at the A585 bypass from Windy Harbour to Skippool

A spokesman said of the Garstang New Road area: “There will be narrow lanes to facilitate work in the verge. We anticipate installation on Friday, May 6, although this may be subject to change.”