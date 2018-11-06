This is how to automatically receive compensation if your train is delayed

Have your say

Customers who purchase their tickets via the Northern website or app can automatically receive compensation if their train is delayed.

How does it work?

Northern customers who book an Advance ticket through northernrailway.co.uk or the Northern app will have their compensation automatically calculated and refunded to the card they paid with.

The Automatic Delay Repay scheme makes compensation payments to customers who are delayed for 30 minutes or more.

How long will it take for the money to be repaid?

The train operator says that repayments are usually processed within 1 working day of the delay, and any money should be back on your card within 3 working days.

Will I be kept up-to-date about my refund?

Northern will keep you up-to-date by email.

What do I do if I haven't booked an Advanced ticket and still need to claim?

If you haven’t booked an Advance ticket via the Northern website or app you can still claim for a delay here