This is how Lancashire's emergency services are coping with the fuel crisis

Lancashire Police urged drivers across the county not to "panic buy fuel," as queues outside service stations continue to build.

A spokesman for the force said: “Our fuel supplies and access to fuel remains largely unaffected.

“There is no fuel shortage and we would urge people not to panic buy and only fill their tanks as and when necessary.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service issued a plea to motorists in the county not to fill up jerry cans with fuel, but to buy it in sensible amounts as needed.

Officials at North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said disruption to fuel supply was being monitored, to ensure paramedics have access to the fuel they need to respond to accidents and emergencies.

An NWAS spokesman said: “We have robust plans in place to deal with any disruption in fuel supply.

"We will continue to work closely with partners, including local resilience forums, to monitor the situation."

And although the county's firefighters were not battling with motorists to fill up their engines - as they have their own supply - Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) issued safety warnings to motorists filling up jerry cans on the forecourt.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "The service’s ability to respond to emergency incidents has not been impacted by the panic buying of fuel. We have business continuity plans which would be implemented should the supply of fuel affect our emergency vehicles or staff’s ability to attend work.

"The service additionally has its own supply of fuel and we have checked with our fuel suppliers who have given assurances that they don’t envisage any problems with the supply or delivery.

"We have seen pictures and reports of people filling jerry cans with fuel and we urge residents to continue buying fuel as normal.

"If you store petrol at home, it must not be stored in your living accommodation.

"Containers should be stored in a garage or shed away from other buildings and the area should be well ventilated and containers stored away from sources of ignition, such as electrical equipment and naked flames."

The pleas come after motorists were hit with fuel price rises over the weekend, as petrol stations experienced huge demand amid fears of a shortage.

The RAC reported that the average price of petrol had risen from 135.87p on Friday to 136.59p on Sunday, hitting levels last seen in September 2013.

The RAC also warned that further increases could be imminent as retailers pass on the cost of rising wholesale prices to consumers.