A week on from the start of Ringway chaos, drivers were left tearing their hair out as yet another busy highway was blocked off to traffic.

Strand Road was shut between Fishergate Hill and Portway at the start of what could be almost two months of motoring mayhem.

Flick through our gallery below to check out the best of our pictures.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. An empty rush hour road... Photo Sales

2. The new routes mean that most traffic approaching the closure along the open half of Strand Road, from Water Lane, is being funnelled up onto the slip road to the Guild Way flyover. Photo Sales

3. At the opposite end of the roadworks traffic coming from Lostock Hall or Penwortham is being directed onto Guild Way and then off again to either re-join Strand Road heading north, or take a left into the dock estate. Photo Sales

4. The Strand Road works were not the only street excavation scheme scheduled to get up and running in Preston today. Electricity North West launched its multi-million pound project to lay underground cables in Fulwood. Photo Sales